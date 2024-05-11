Marietta Community School offers children summer break programs in music, sports, theatre and more

Do you live in or near Marietta, and is there a child in your family interested in music, video Production, acting, or sports?

If so, Marietta Community School has a summer program that will develop your budding stars’ skills.

Marietta Community School is the division of Marietta City Schools that provides out-of-school programming to the greater Marietta community.

Beginning in June, there are a number of Summer Enrichment Camps available, including

Camp Melody, where kids from pre-K to third grade can learn musical and songwriting skills;

Kids TV Film and Video Production camp, where children from grades 4-6 and 7-9 learn professional camera and editing skills. The students are divided into groups to make short videos.

There are three sports camps, including a camp for pre-K to grade 3 and basketball camps for grades 3-6.

Several theatre camps conducted by the Alliance Theatre, including drama, musical theater and improv

A tumbling camp

Registration is online at https://mariettacommunityschool.ce.eleyo.com/enrichmentcamps. For more information, please contact Courtney Morrel, enrichment coordinator, at cmorrel@marietta-city.k12.ga.us or 678-919-4496.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau