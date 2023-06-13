Two killed in collision with stationary tractor trailer on I-75 near Chastain Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a traffic fatality on I-75 near Chastain Road in which two people were killed.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at about 1:16 a.m.,

Investigators state that a 2020 Freightliner in combination with a 2017 53′ Utility Trailer operated by a 59-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident was stopped on the eastern shoulder of the interstate.

At the same time, a black 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by a 33-year-old Cartersville resident and occupied by an adult female, was traveling in the northbound lanes.

For reasons unknown, the Jeep crossed the travel lanes and collided with the rear of the stationary tractor-trailer.

The vehicles came to rest, still locked together, on the shoulder of I-75. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The female occupant of the Jeep was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries on June 12, 2023.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”