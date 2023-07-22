Cobb Collaborative creates program for children from birth to five years

From the Cobb Collaborative

The Basics Cobb County is Cobb Collaborative‘s Birth-5 programming that aims to provide fun, simple, and powerful strategies to help every child reach their full potential. The Basics Vision is a Cobb County where infants, toddlers, and preschoolers of all racial/ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds are on track to achieve their full potential–having benefited from early experiences that foster healthy brain development, learning, joy, and resilience.

On Saturday, July 15, the Collaborative presented a Basics community workshop in collaboration with Paint Love at Collar Park in Austell. This free event was open to children ages birth through five years old along with their parents/caregivers. Cobb Collaborative Program Director, Kaleigh Raulerson, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have had a nice turnout for this event. The children and families were engaging and we all had a lot of fun playing and learning together. There are few things better than seeing moments of love and connection happen between the children and their caregivers.” Raulerson also added, “We appreciate our friends from Paint Love collaborating with us on this workshop. Activities that give children opportunities to be interactive with their parents and caregivers are beneficial in a number of ways including helping to foster strong bonds and provide children with emotional and mental security as they develop.”

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, Jr. attended the event and read a book to the children. Mayor Clemons said, “I thought the event was great! I was happy to share my Saturday morning with little ones while participating in The Mayor’s Reading Club activity in partnership with Cobb Collaborative, The Basics Cobb County, and Paint Love.We’re looking forward to the next one!”

Cobb Collaborative would like to thank: the City of Austell for the use of the Collar Park facilities, Mayor Clemons for reading to the children, Paint Love for the painting activity and the families who came out to make this event a success!

Learn more about The Basics by visiting https://thebasicscobbcounty.org and find other Basics Workshops around the county by visiting https://cobbcollaborative.org/events