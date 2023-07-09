Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 30 to July 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
JERUSALEM BAKERY AND GRILL
- 1175 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002393
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
BARBER BISTRO
- 1871 COBB PKWY SE STE 350 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6505
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002372
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
EL TACO AZTECA BAR & GRILL
- 2689 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001729
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
MCDONALD’S #10364
- 3101 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-436C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
MCDONALD’S #31679
- 4860 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19674C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
MCDONALD’S #18786
- 3011 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5655
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4287
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
STILESBORO BISCUITS
- 3590 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4458
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
BUFFALO WILD WINGS #650
- 1636 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001968
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003427
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023
RIVERSIDE EPICENTER- EPIFITNESS FUEL BAR – FOOD
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002498
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4160
- 3880 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000137
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001469
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE
- 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24534C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18506C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023
VARNER’S STATION
- 725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19025C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
JET’S PIZZA
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 102 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004755
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023
BLAZE PIZZA
- 2955 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003116
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
!!ROSE & CROWN
- 1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004730
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
!!SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY
- 2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005629
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
!!CASA DEL TACO MEXICAN RESTAURANT – BASE
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005992
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
!!CASA DEL TACO MEXICAN RESTAURANT – MOBILE
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005993
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
!!GOOD GOOD ICE
- 3047 COBB PKWY N KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006017
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
