Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 30 to July 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

JERUSALEM BAKERY AND GRILL

1175 FRANKLIN GTWY MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002393

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

BARBER BISTRO

1871 COBB PKWY SE STE 350 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6505

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002372

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

EL TACO AZTECA BAR & GRILL

2689 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001729

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

MCDONALD’S #10364

3101 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-436C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

MCDONALD’S #31679

4860 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19674C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

MCDONALD’S #18786

3011 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5655

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4287

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

STILESBORO BISCUITS

3590 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4458

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

BUFFALO WILD WINGS #650

1636 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001968

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #349401

4100 JILES RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003427

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2023

RIVERSIDE EPICENTER- EPIFITNESS FUEL BAR – FOOD

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002498

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4160

3880 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000137

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001469

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24534C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18506C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2023

VARNER’S STATION

725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19025C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

JET’S PIZZA

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 102 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004755

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2023

BLAZE PIZZA

2955 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003116

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

!!ROSE & CROWN

1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004730

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

ZAXBY’S

780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005181

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

!!SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY

2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005629

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

!!CASA DEL TACO MEXICAN RESTAURANT – BASE

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005992

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

!!CASA DEL TACO MEXICAN RESTAURANT – MOBILE

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005993

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

!!GOOD GOOD ICE

3047 COBB PKWY N KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006017

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023