Kennesaw councilman Robert “Trey” Sinclair charged with DUI, hit and run

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Council member Robert Sinclair, better known as Trey Sinclair, is facing misdemeanor charges for DUI, hit and run, and following too closely after a June 28 wreck involving two other vehicles.

Sinclair, 34, was first elected to Post 5 in 2021. His term runs through 2025.

He is the founder and owner of Dry County Brewing in Kennesaw.

According to the Cobb County Police Department report, one of the two other drivers reported that she was sitting in traffic on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with EMC Parkway when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck hit her from behind and pushed her into the car in front. The drivers informed the officer that a white male left the scene, but they were able to write down and take a picture of the tag.

The report stated the car was registered to Sinclair at the business address of Dry County Brewing.

As the police officer was leaving the brewery, a truck matching the description arrived.

The officer wrote that he observed Sinclair “stumble out of the driver side door” and “hold on to the top of the bed of his truck for support as he appeared unable to stand under his own power.” Sinclair told him he had just come from home. The officer noted fresh paint transfer and damage to the front bumper.

Sinclair declined medical attention and affirmed he was involved in the accident. However, he stated that he did wait for the police but left due to the lengthy wait. He admitted that he did not call 911 to report the accident.

Sinclair declined to take a breathalyzer on two occasions, but agreed to a field sobriety evaluation. The officer observed a “strong smell of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath, the report said.

He was taken into custody and had his blood drawn at the precinct. It is being processed by the GBI.

Court records show an arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Sinclair did not respond to a request for comment.

