Klay Kilcrease promoted to GBI Special Agent in Charge of Middle Georgia Gang Task Force.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has promoted Klay Kilcrease to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force.

SAC Kilcrease will supervise the unit’s operations, which focus on tackling criminal street gangs, drugs and gun violence in the Middle Georgia area.

SAC Kilcrease began his career in law enforcement in 2000 with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer and later with the GBI State Drug Task Force.

His experience includes promotion to Special Agent while with the Drug Task Force, serving as commander of the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Additionally, SAC Kilcrease is part of the GBI’s Special Enforcement Team, is the Team Leader for the team’s Crisis/Hostage Negotiators, and is a P.O.S.T. Certified Instructor, a Master-level Instructor for the GBI Resiliency Program, and a lead instructor for the GBI Covert Operations Course.

“With SAC Kilcrease’s extensive experience and commitment to combating gang-related crime, he is the perfect fit for this leadership role in the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “I’m confident in his ability to guide the team and ensure the safety of our communities.”

“SAC Kilcrease has conducted narcotics investigations and gang investigations for most of his 23 years with the GBI,” said GBI Division Director Cynthia Adkins. “His experience is invaluable to continue our fight against gangs in Georgia.”

SAC Kilcrease is originally from Griffin, Georgia, and currently lives in Rockdale County. He graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology in 1999 and from Columbus State University with a Master of Public Administration in 2020. He also holds a lifetime membership to the Peace Officers Association of Georgia, is an instructor and member of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.