Powers Ferry Road closed between Delk and Terrell Mill: work on water main break underway

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt sent the following update on the water main break at Powers Ferry Road that is causing the current the lane closure:

“Cobb DOT is working with a contractor to start repairs on the water main break on Powers Ferry Road. Twenty-six businesses in the area are currently without water. Powers Ferry Road will remain closed between Delk and Terrell Mill Roads. We don’t know how long this closure will last..”

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler