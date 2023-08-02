Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with a high near 88 degrees.
The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible across Northeast and East Georgia this afternoon.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July, 2023, figures. A summary for August will be available at the beginning of September.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2023-07-01
|96
|73
|84.5
|4.4
|0
|2023-07-02
|93
|73
|83
|2.8
|0.61
|2023-07-03
|89
|72
|80.5
|0.2
|0.01
|2023-07-04
|92
|73
|82.5
|2.1
|0
|2023-07-05
|88
|75
|81.5
|1
|0
|2023-07-06
|93
|73
|83
|2.4
|0
|2023-07-07
|92
|74
|83
|2.4
|T
|2023-07-08
|92
|72
|82
|1.3
|0
|2023-07-09
|91
|71
|81
|0.2
|0.19
|2023-07-10
|87
|70
|78.5
|-2.3
|0.73
|2023-07-11
|90
|71
|80.5
|-0.4
|0
|2023-07-12
|92
|74
|83
|2
|T
|2023-07-13
|92
|74
|83
|2
|0
|2023-07-14
|93
|75
|84
|3
|0
|2023-07-15
|93
|77
|85
|3.9
|0
|2023-07-16
|94
|73
|83.5
|2.4
|0
|2023-07-17
|91
|71
|81
|-0.1
|0
|2023-07-18
|93
|73
|83
|1.8
|T
|2023-07-19
|94
|76
|85
|3.8
|T
|2023-07-20
|96
|74
|85
|3.8
|T
|2023-07-21
|94
|72
|83
|1.8
|0.13
|2023-07-22
|87
|71
|79
|-2.2
|0.05
|2023-07-23
|92
|72
|82
|0.8
|0
|2023-07-24
|93
|72
|82.5
|1.2
|0
|2023-07-25
|95
|71
|83
|1.7
|T
|2023-07-26
|96
|76
|86
|4.8
|0
|2023-07-27
|97
|75
|86
|4.8
|0
|2023-07-28
|94
|77
|85.5
|4.3
|0.01
|2023-07-29
|98
|77
|87.5
|6.3
|0
|2023-07-30
|94
|75
|84.5
|3.3
|0
|2023-07-31
|97
|74
|85.5
|4.3
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|90
|99 in 2012
|77 in 2018
|Min Temperature
|M
|72
|76 in 2011
|60 in 1895
|Avg Temperature
|M
|81.1
|86.5 in 2012
|72.0 in 1918
|Precipitation
|M
|0.13
|3.61 in 2018
|0.00 in 2022
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2022
|0.0 in 2022
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|16
|22 in 2012
|7 in 1918
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|96.0
|90.2
|98.0 in 1957
|76.5 in 2018
|Avg Min Temperature
|73.0
|72.1
|76.0 in 2011
|61.0 in 1997
|Avg Temperature
|84.5
|81.2
|86.5 in 1980
|70.5 in 1981
|Total Precipitation
|M
|0.26
|4.83 in 2018
|0.00 in 2017
|Total Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2022
|0.0 in 2022
|Max Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|Total HDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|Total CDD (base 65)
|20
|32
|43 in 1980
|11 in 1981
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|75.2
|73.2
|76.7 in 2012
|67.1 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|56.7
|53.7
|56.9 in 2012
|47.5 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|65.9
|63.5
|66.8 in 2012
|57.9 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|27.04
|30.74
|47.69 in 1912
|17.14 in 1914
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2001
|0.0 in 2023
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|T in 1942
|0 in 2023
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|0
|0
|4 in 1936
|0 in 2023
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|1253
|1210
|1499 in 2012
|751 in 1961
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”