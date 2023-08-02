Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible across Northeast and East Georgia this afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July, 2023, figures. A summary for August will be available at the beginning of September.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 99 in 2012 77 in 2018 Min Temperature M 72 76 in 2011 60 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 81.1 86.5 in 2012 72.0 in 1918 Precipitation M 0.13 3.61 in 2018 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 2012 7 in 1918 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 96.0 90.2 98.0 in 1957 76.5 in 2018 Avg Min Temperature 73.0 72.1 76.0 in 2011 61.0 in 1997 Avg Temperature 84.5 81.2 86.5 in 1980 70.5 in 1981 Total Precipitation M 0.26 4.83 in 2018 0.00 in 2017 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 20 32 43 in 1980 11 in 1981 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.2 73.2 76.7 in 2012 67.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 56.7 53.7 56.9 in 2012 47.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.9 63.5 66.8 in 2012 57.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.04 30.74 47.69 in 1912 17.14 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1253 1210 1499 in 2012 751 in 1961

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”