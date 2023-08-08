Cobb & Douglas Public Health accepting proposals for $25k community health grants

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following call for proposals for the 2023-24 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grants:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health is accepting proposals for 2023-24 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grants. The grants assist community partners with implementing initiatives that support the 2023-2027 CHIP for Cobb and Douglas Counties.

Developed with Cobb2020 and Live Healthy Douglas, the CHIP identifies two strategic issues, Access to Health Services and Basic Needs and Healthy Lifestyles for improving health in Cobb and Douglas Counties. The related goal areas are Mental and Behavioral Health, Access to Care, Maternal and Infant Health, Healthy Eating, and Healthy Behaviors.

The CHIP Partnership Grant offers up to $25,000 per agency through $1:$1 matching funds. Requests less than or equal to $5,000 do not require a match. The proposed projects should address one-time needs that primarily impact policy, system and environmental changes that will support long term progress (e.g., outdoor fitness equipment that is free for residents to use). The deadline to apply is September 6, 2023. The scope of work must be completed between October 1, 2023, and May 30, 2024.

For more information on the 2023-2024 CHIP Partnership Grants, visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health website at https://cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org For more information on the 2023-2027 CHIP, viewthe CHIP for Cobb County and the CHIP for Douglas County.

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health describes its role in the community as follows:

“Cobb & Douglas Public Health, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia since 1920, promotes and protects the health and safety of the residents of Cobb and Douglas counties, in partnership with several other agencies. “CDPH is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services. “We work to achieve healthy people in healthy communities by preventing epidemics and spread of disease, protecting against environmental hazards, preventing injuries, promoting and encouraging healthy behaviors, responding to disasters, assisting in community recovery, and assuring the quality and accessibility of health care. “By excelling at our core responsibilities, we will assist our residents in living healthier, longer and more rewarding lives.”