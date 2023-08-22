Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on Nickajack Road

According to a public information release from Lt. J.A. McCloskey of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a single-car crash resulting in serious injury to the driver.

The accident happened on August 20, 2023, around 05:27 am, at Nickajack Road and Gambrell Road.

Investigators report that a silver 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 21-year-old Mableton man was traveling west on Nickajack Road, passing Gambrell Road.

For reasons unknown to the investigators, the Chevrolet exited Nickajack Road just past a concrete driveway on Nickajack Drive.

The Chevrolet went onto the vegetative shoulder, down a small drainage ditch, and struck and uprooted a tree.

The Chevrolet continued before striking a second tree and coming to a stop on the eastbound lane of Nickajack Road.

The driver was seriously injured during the collision and was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”