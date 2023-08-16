Kennesaw announces its third annual Scarecrows on Main event

The City of Kennesaw announced the launch of its third annual “Scarecrows on Main” event, inviting residents, organizations, businesses, and schools to design and showcase their unique scarecrows along Main Street.

With an aim to promote community engagement and enhance the city’s downtown area, the event is organized by the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority.

Interested participants are required to submit an application along with a $25 fee to support future beautification projects and events within the city. The deadline for applications is September 10, 2023.

Application forms and information packets can be found on the City’s official website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/scarecrowsonmain.

To involve the community further, the City of Kennesaw will upload images of all the scarecrows to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw. This virtual showcase will allow residents to cast their votes for their favorite scarecrows, determining the top three winners of the “People’s Choice” award.

By engaging in the voting process, residents not only have the opportunity to support their favorite scarecrow display but also stand a chance to bring recognition and prizes to the creators. The scarecrow with the most votes will receive the coveted “People’s Choice” award, along with a generous $100 prize. Second place will earn a $50 prize, while third place will receive a $25 prize.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for this event and stay tuned to the City of Kennesaw’s Facebook page for updates and information regarding the voting process.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022) NA Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 33,049

