Kennesaw announces its third annual Scarecrows on Main event

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 16, 2023

The City of Kennesaw announced the launch of its third annual “Scarecrows on Main” event, inviting residents, organizations, businesses, and schools to design and showcase their unique scarecrows along Main Street.

With an aim to promote community engagement and enhance the city’s downtown area, the event is organized by the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority

Interested participants are required to submit an application along with a $25 fee to support future beautification projects and events within the city. The deadline for applications is September 10, 2023.

Application forms and information packets can be found on the City’s official website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/scarecrowsonmain.

To involve the community further, the City of Kennesaw will upload images of all the scarecrows to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw. This virtual showcase will allow residents to cast their votes for their favorite scarecrows, determining the top three winners of the “People’s Choice” award.

By engaging in the voting process, residents not only have the opportunity to support their favorite scarecrow display but also stand a chance to bring recognition and prizes to the creators. The scarecrow with the most votes will receive the coveted “People’s Choice” award, along with a generous $100 prize. Second place will earn a $50 prize, while third place will receive a $25 prize.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for this event and stay tuned to the City of Kennesaw’s Facebook page for updates and information regarding the voting process. 

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)33,001
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent11.8%
Female persons, percent52.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent64.0%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)20.5%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent55.7%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2017-20212,071
Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-202114.9%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-202168.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021$225,500
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021$1,600
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021$434
Median gross rent, 2017-2021$1,470
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2017-202112,799
Persons per household, 2017-20212.57
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-202182.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-202121.8%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2017-202197.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-202195.8%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202193.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202144.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-20215.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202170.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202167.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)188,701
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)142,150
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)99,548
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,186,810
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,676
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-202131.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$73,977
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$37,608
Persons in poverty, percent13.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,282
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017665
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017296
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017757
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201754
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017972
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,400.2
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20209.72
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
