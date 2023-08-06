Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in metro Atlanta until 4:30 p.m. Sunday Aug 6

The National Weather Service issued the following bulletin:



BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

339 PM EDT Sun Aug 6 2023



The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a



* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Paulding County in northwestern Georgia…

Northeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia…

Northwestern Cobb County in north central Georgia…

Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia…

Northwestern Douglas County in north central Georgia…

Eastern Polk County in northwestern Georgia…

Bartow County in northwestern Georgia…



* Until 430 PM EDT.



* At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Braswell, or

10 miles northwest of Dallas, moving east at 20 mph.



HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.



SOURCE…Radar indicated.



IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.



* Locations impacted include…

Douglasville, Cartersville, Dallas, Acworth, Villa Rica, Powder

Springs, Adairsville, Temple, Rockmart, Euharlee, Hiram, Emerson,

White, Kingston, Braswell, Taylorsville, Cassville, Yorkville,

Burnt Hickory Ridge, and Red Top Mountain State Park.





