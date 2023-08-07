Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 28 to August 3

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHICK-FIL-A
- 2661 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002196
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
LEGACY GOLF LINKS
- 1825 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2268
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003167
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB
- 1501 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2179
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003168
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 816 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1620
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004800
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
CAFE 3054
- 3054 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005139
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
!!KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005173
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
SMYRNA VILLAGE
- 1418 SPRING ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3639
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005347
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
- 56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4960
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #614
- 1811 WILLIAMS DR MARIETTA, GA 30066-7018
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-894C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
FEMI MARIETTA LIVING
- 447 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2226
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002895
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
AMERICAN DELI
- 1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004243
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
WENDY’S OF DALLAS
- 3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004391
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
!!URBAN EATS – BASE 1
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
!!URBAN EATS – BASE 2
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130 -2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006100
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
!!URBAN EATS – BASE 3
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006101
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 3508 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002377
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
FIRST WATCH THE DAYTIME CAFE
- 3815 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2085
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001679
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4666
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004305
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 54 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3623
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005078
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
PIZZA HUT #39452
- 1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005121
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
!!JUNKY FRIES & ICE CREAM – MOBILE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005982
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
!!RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING
- 3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006094
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA #8069
- 2424 ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000058
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY
- 1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4920
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
WZ TAVERN EAST COBB
- 3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002033
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
876 NYAM MINZ
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004833
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023
SNOW ON THE SQUARE
- 31 MILL ST NE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8624
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002884
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003183
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA – BASE
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005565
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023
