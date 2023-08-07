Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 28 to August 3

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHICK-FIL-A

2661 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002196

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

1825 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2268

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003167

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB

1501 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003168

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 816 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1620

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004800

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

CAFE 3054

3054 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005139

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

!!KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005173

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

SMYRNA VILLAGE

1418 SPRING ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3639

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005347

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-03-2023

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4960

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #614

1811 WILLIAMS DR MARIETTA, GA 30066-7018

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-894C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

FEMI MARIETTA LIVING

447 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2226

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002895

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

AMERICAN DELI

1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004243

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004391

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

!!URBAN EATS – BASE 1

1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

!!URBAN EATS – BASE 2

1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130 -2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006100

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

!!URBAN EATS – BASE 3

1592 ATLANTA RD SE UNIT 130-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006101

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-02-2023

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

3508 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002377

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

FIRST WATCH THE DAYTIME CAFE

3815 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2085

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001679

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4666

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004305

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

54 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3623

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

PIZZA HUT #39452

1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005121

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

!!JUNKY FRIES & ICE CREAM – MOBILE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005982

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

!!RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING

3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006094

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-01-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA #8069

2424 ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000058

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY

1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4920

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

WZ TAVERN EAST COBB

3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002033

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

876 NYAM MINZ

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004833

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2023

SNOW ON THE SQUARE

31 MILL ST NE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8624

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002884

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003183

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023

DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA – BASE

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2023