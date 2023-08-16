What Cobb County College-Bound Students, And Their Parents, Need To Know

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

I write this column, not just as a professor who has degrees in three fields and has been teaching since the 1990s, but also as a parent and an uncle, who has had mentored two kids headed off to college. Hopefully, future or returning college students, and their parents, can benefit from this.

1) Get Involved, Right Away

Some college-bound students are naturally extroverted, and easily make all kinds of connections, signing up for groups, and make their mark on campus. Others, like my nephew, were very introverted in high school. I suggested that he would have to come out his shell, and meet like-minded students. “You don’t want this to be like high school again, do you?” I asked. He agreed, joined several groups, and has enjoyed his experience at his university. But parents, know that I didn’t pressure him hard on this, but was more encouraging in my suggestion to get off the sidelines and into the game. And for those extroverts, make sure they don’t bite off more than they can chew. Grades should come first, for athletes and non-athletes as well.

2) College Attendance And Assignments Matter More Than You Think

My friends in college who could rely on their natural smarts to overcome a poor attendance record generally suffered in the world beyond higher education. Parents, do you let those working for you, or with you, just not show up at all without word, or allow them to frequently disappear? You’ve got to let them know to shoot for 100% attendance. Those assignments should be ready a day before they’re due, in case of a last second emergency. Be reliable!

3) Explore A.I., But Don’t Use It To Replace Your Assignments

After an awesome presentation by a professor on A.I., I started incorporating it in my courses directly. But never have it write your own paper, any more than you should cut-and-paste a paper from the Internet, or turn in a friend’s work as your own. I have my students use it to see what their competitors are doing, and then provide something yourself better, unless you want an A.I. system to replace you. If you substitute AI work for your own, it’s often a violation.

4) The Three C’s Matter: Creativity, Critical Thinking and Communication

At LaGrange College, we emphasize the three C’s: creativity, critical thinking, and communication (in writing and in presentation). I’ve never found three better skills to incorporate in each collegiate class. This applies regardless of your student’s major. And these three also dovetail pretty well with all of those articles I read on what employers and graduate schools want today’s college students to do. These are the skills matter as much as the content.

5) Look To Make Lifelong Relationships

I tell students, and parents, about how I kept myself open to meeting new people. I met a woman in college who later became my wife. I made friends for life, and social media actually helps us stay closer. But I also recommend keeping in touch with professors and staff who helped make a real difference in your education. If they’re real mentors, they’ll ask to keep in touch, write letters of recommendation, and encourage you all throughout your life. My best professors did that for me. And that’s why I am been doing the same for my students over the last twenty years.

Use your opportunity in college to make your mark, not just in grades, but in effort and enthusiasm. Show that you’re passionate about the subject, and you’ll go further than you think.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.