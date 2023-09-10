Children enjoy ribbon-cutting and opening of downtown Smyrna splash pad

It was a pleasant September day as Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and children cut the ribbon on the new splash pad in downtown Smyrna.
Before cutting the ribbon Mayor Norton said, “We just want to welcome you all to our ribbon cutting for this water feature in this space.”
“This began several years ago with our bold study, which was building on the legacy of downtown, which had in there reimagining this space,” he said.
“If y’all remember, the Veterans Memorial ended, and you can see people playing ball, having picnics, hanging out with their families, and then it was a concrete area with a fountain that kind of disjointed this whole space,” Norton said.
“So the vision was to extend it all the way down to the community center, where we have concerts,” hs said. “You can see all the way down to the memorial.”
“And this new space with this splash feature … is not just a ribbon cutting for that,” he said. “It’s a it’s a ribbon cutting for the whole space.”
“And it’s gonna be open now for y’all to enjoy from here on from here on out,” said Norton. “So we’re not going to close it again. It’s all It’s all perfect.”
Photos from ribbon-cutting
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
|Smyrna city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|PeoplePopulation
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|55,689
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.0%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|55663
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|51271
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.2%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|9.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.0%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|46.8%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|33.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|8.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.6%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2352
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.5%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|55.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$309,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,871
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$471
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,326
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24760
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.27
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|81.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|21.1%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.0%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|55.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|77.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|72.9%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|152259
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|293700
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|208663
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1028830
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$19,541
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|29
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$77,713
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$48,063
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.2%
|BusinessesBusinesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|6575
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|3108
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|2808
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|2970
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|3230
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|687
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|5483
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3339.5
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|15.35