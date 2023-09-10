Hot Topics

Children enjoy ribbon-cutting and opening of downtown Smyrna splash pad

Child playing with stream of water in splash padPhoto: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 10, 2023

It was a pleasant September day as Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and children cut the ribbon on the new splash pad in downtown Smyrna.

Derek Norton speaks before ribbon-cutting (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Before cutting the ribbon Mayor Norton said, “We just want to welcome you all to our ribbon cutting for this water feature in this space.”

“This began several years ago with our bold study, which was building on the legacy of downtown, which had in there reimagining this space,” he said.

“If y’all remember, the Veterans Memorial ended, and you can see people playing ball, having picnics, hanging out with their families, and then it was a concrete area with a fountain that kind of disjointed this whole space,” Norton said.

“So the vision was to extend it all the way down to the community center, where we have concerts,” hs said. “You can see all the way down to the memorial.”

“And this new space with this splash feature … is not just a ribbon cutting for that,” he said. “It’s a it’s a ribbon cutting for the whole space.”

“And it’s gonna be open now for y’all to enjoy from here on from here on out,” said Norton. “So we’re not going to close it again. It’s all It’s all perfect.”

Photos from ribbon-cutting

Enthusiastic child leaps in front of the camera, blocking the shot of the ribbon dropping (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Parents and children ready to enter the splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children begin entering splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children play in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Child touching small geyser of water (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1028830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20126575
Men-owned firms, 20123108
Women-owned firms, 20122808
Minority-owned firms, 20122970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125483
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
