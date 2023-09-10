Children enjoy ribbon-cutting and opening of downtown Smyrna splash pad

It was a pleasant September day as Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton and children cut the ribbon on the new splash pad in downtown Smyrna.

Derek Norton speaks before ribbon-cutting (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Before cutting the ribbon Mayor Norton said, “We just want to welcome you all to our ribbon cutting for this water feature in this space.”

“This began several years ago with our bold study, which was building on the legacy of downtown, which had in there reimagining this space,” he said.

“If y’all remember, the Veterans Memorial ended, and you can see people playing ball, having picnics, hanging out with their families, and then it was a concrete area with a fountain that kind of disjointed this whole space,” Norton said.

Advertisement

“So the vision was to extend it all the way down to the community center, where we have concerts,” hs said. “You can see all the way down to the memorial.”

“And this new space with this splash feature … is not just a ribbon cutting for that,” he said. “It’s a it’s a ribbon cutting for the whole space.”

“And it’s gonna be open now for y’all to enjoy from here on from here on out,” said Norton. “So we’re not going to close it again. It’s all It’s all perfect.”

Photos from ribbon-cutting

Enthusiastic child leaps in front of the camera, blocking the shot of the ribbon dropping (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Parents and children ready to enter the splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children begin entering splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children play in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Child touching small geyser of water (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Children and parents wade in splash pad (Photo: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 55,689 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.0% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 55663 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 51271 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 7.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.2% Persons 65 years and over, percent 9.3% Female persons, percent 53.0% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 46.8% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 33.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 8.2% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.3% Two or More Races, percent 4.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.6% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 42.9% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2352 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.5% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 55.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $309,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,871 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $471 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,326 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24760 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.27 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 81.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 21.1% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.0% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 55.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 77.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 72.9% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 152259 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 293700 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 208663 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1028830 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $19,541 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 29 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $77,713 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $48,063 Persons in poverty, percent 8.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 6575 Men-owned firms, 2012 3108 Women-owned firms, 2012 2808 Minority-owned firms, 2012 2970 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 3230 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 687 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 5483 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 3339.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 15.35