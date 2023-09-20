Hot Topics

City of Marietta seeks new ethics committee counsel

Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern buildingMarietta City Hall (Photo credit: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 20, 2023

The City of Marietta is considering applicants to serve legal counsel for the city’s Ethics Committee.

To be considered for the position a candidate must be an attorney in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia.

The announcement posted on the city’s website describes the duties and qualifications as follows:

“The purpose of the Ethics Committee is to review all complaints filed and determine whether there is clear and convincing evidence that a city council member has violated this ethics code. Legal counsel for the Committee is appointed by the ethics committee and assists in carrying out its responsibilities. 

“No such attorney representing the ethics committee may be a former elected official of the city or have previously represented a party to or been a party to litigation against the city or adversely affecting the city within 12 years prior to the date of appointment or any elected official of the city or have stated a bias to either, per City ordinance 1-14-4-160.”

Candidates will be interviewed separately, and you can apply at this link: https://www.mariettaga.gov/237/Ethics-Committee

Resumes and letters of interest may also be submitted via email to rbarrett@mariettaga.gov, by fax to 770-794-5523  or by mail to the attention of Ronald Barrett, Director of Information Technology, 205 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA 30060. 

For more information you can phone Director Barrett at 770-794-5287.

About the City of Marietta Ethics Committee

In a past announcement seeking members for the ethics committee, the city described its role as follows:

The purpose of the Ethics Committee is to review all complaints filed and determine whether there is clear and convincing evidence that a city council member has violated this ethics code.  The Ethics Committee consists of three persons, one appointed by the Mayor, one appointed by the Council, and the third appointed by the first two above named subject to approval by a majority of the City Council. 

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
