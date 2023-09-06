Hot Topics

Cobb BOC Chairwoman Cupid schedules multiple town halls Sep & Oct

Cobb BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid at lectern during her second swearing-in ceremonyCobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid at her second swearing-in as District 4 commissioner (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 6, 2023

If you’re interested in learning about the top priorities for Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, or want to ask here questions, she’s scheduled a number of town hall meetings, spread across the county and the September and October calendars.

All of these meetings are free and open to the public, and no RSVP is needed.

  • Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 – 8 p.m.- Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road NE, Marietta
  • Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 – 8:30 p.m. – Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street, Acworth
  • Monday, Sept. 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton
  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
  • Monday, Oct. 9, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
  • Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – KSU Center, 3333 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw
    • The KSU Center is near the Holocaust Museum. Free parking is located near the museum entrance.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
GeographyGeography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
