Cobb DA commemorates National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victions

The office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. issued a public information release recognizing the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

The public information release described the history of the observance.



In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Robert and Charlotte Hullinger, of Cincinnati, formed Parents of Murdered Children following the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa, while she was studying in Germany. The annual day of observance is on the date Lisa was murdered. The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims gives us all the opportunity to remember those lost to homicide, and honor their memories. The purpose of this event is to focus on the impact of murder on families, and communities, and ways to support and serve survivors.



“Our mission is to make the community safer and by giving voices to those who cannot speak for themselves,” said DA Broady. “We are here to support survivors and all who have been impacted by homicide.”



The District Attorney’s Office lobby features photos of those who lost their lives to homicide in Cobb.

Photo courtesy of the Cobb DA’s Office

If you or a loved one would like to attend, please RSVP to Victim Witness Unit staff by calling 770-528-3047 or emailing VictimAssistance@cobbcounty.org

About the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

The Office for Victims of Crimes of the U.S. Department of Justice describes the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims as follows:

Family members and loved ones of murder victims, law enforcement, victim service agencies, parents of murdered children, and community members are invited to attend. Please bring a photo of your loved one.