Cobb Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day

In a democratic republic like the United States voting is not only a privilege, but a duty. In order to have a thriving democracy elected officials need to be held accountable by an informed electorate.

And the only way to be truly informed is to participate in the process of choosing those officials.

And, of course, you can’t participate unless you are registered.

Sep 19, 2023 is National Voter Registration Day, and the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration plans to celebrate with a number of fun events, in addition to the more serious business of registering voters, both at the election headquarters, and during popup events around the county.

The following announcement was distributed by the county:

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration will join thousands of nationwide organizations to celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a large, rain-or-shine Voter Registration Drive at their office from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The drive will ensure voters are registered and prepared for the upcoming November 7 Municipal General Election. Stop by for onsite voter registration, voter identification cards, absentee ballot requests, 2024 election worker recruitment, and more.

The celebration will also feature entertainment, including a special appearance by “Election Man.” Attendees will also be able to send Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration Chairwoman Tori Silas and Registration Manager Erica Hamilton swimming in the dunk tank!

According to post-2020 election Census data, one in four Americans are not registered to vote or do not know whether they are registered to vote. These events help to ensure Cobb County residents are vote-ready for the upcoming Municipal Election and 2024’s Presidential Preference Primary and General Election.

Eligible citizens should know that the final day to register for the November 7, 2023, Municipal General Election is October 10, 2023.

In addition to the big event, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration celebrates National Voter Registration Month with several pop-up voter registration drives throughout the county. Locations will be posted on the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration website at www.cobbelections.org.

About National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is an annual nonpartisan event held each year on the third Tuesday of September, composed of coordinated efforts by over 4,000 national and community partners from across the country working to raise awareness of voter registration resources and opportunities. As the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday, it has facilitated over 5 million voter registrations since 2012. National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the National Association of Election Officials.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 766,802 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 766,149 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.3% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 29.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 50.2% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 40562 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) 311450 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 65.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $273,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,672 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $474 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,264 Building permits, 2021 3247 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 283359 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.63 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 84.6% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 20.5% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 92.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 48.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2056579 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 5569500 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1536858 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 18543691 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $24,615 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 31.2 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $80,830 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $41,480 Persons in poverty, percent 9.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 21492 Total employment, 2020 358927 Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) 21780372 Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 -0.3% Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 86497 All employer firms, Reference year 2017 17066 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 10386 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3537 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3058 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 12177 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1204 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 13909 GeographyGeography Population per square mile, 2020 2254.8 Population per square mile, 2010 2026.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 339.78 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55