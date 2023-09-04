Cobb Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day

In a democratic republic like the United States voting is not only a privilege, but a duty. In order to have a thriving democracy elected officials need to be held accountable by an informed electorate.
And the only way to be truly informed is to participate in the process of choosing those officials.
And, of course, you can’t participate unless you are registered.
Sep 19, 2023 is National Voter Registration Day, and the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration plans to celebrate with a number of fun events, in addition to the more serious business of registering voters, both at the election headquarters, and during popup events around the county.
The following announcement was distributed by the county:
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration will join thousands of nationwide organizations to celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a large, rain-or-shine Voter Registration Drive at their office from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The drive will ensure voters are registered and prepared for the upcoming November 7 Municipal General Election. Stop by for onsite voter registration, voter identification cards, absentee ballot requests, 2024 election worker recruitment, and more.
The celebration will also feature entertainment, including a special appearance by “Election Man.” Attendees will also be able to send Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration Chairwoman Tori Silas and Registration Manager Erica Hamilton swimming in the dunk tank!
According to post-2020 election Census data, one in four Americans are not registered to vote or do not know whether they are registered to vote. These events help to ensure Cobb County residents are vote-ready for the upcoming Municipal Election and 2024’s Presidential Preference Primary and General Election.
Eligible citizens should know that the final day to register for the November 7, 2023, Municipal General Election is October 10, 2023.
In addition to the big event, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration celebrates National Voter Registration Month with several pop-up voter registration drives throughout the county. Locations will be posted on the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration website at www.cobbelections.org.
About National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day is an annual nonpartisan event held each year on the third Tuesday of September, composed of coordinated efforts by over 4,000 national and community partners from across the country working to raise awareness of voter registration resources and opportunities. As the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday, it has facilitated over 5 million voter registrations since 2012. National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the National Association of Election Officials.
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
