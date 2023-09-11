Georgia gas prices continue recent steady decline

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average gasoline price in Georgia has been decreasing steadily over the past two weeks. Currently, drivers in Georgia are paying an average of $3.56 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This is a decrease of 4 cents compared to last week, 8 cents compared to last month, but an increase of 30 cents compared to the same time last year. Filling up a 15-gallon tank of gas now costs approximately $53.40, which is $1.20 less than a month ago.

“Despite the uptick in crude oil prices, Georgians are feeling some relief at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Gas prices may ebb and flow until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.638, roughly 8 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at around $3.82 (subject to change overnight).

“The decrease in gas prices for some states comes despite a recent uptick in the price of oil, the primary ingredient in gasoline.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.07 to 9.32 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped from 217.4 to 214.7 million barrels. Rising oil prices, higher gas demand, and tighter supply may push pump prices higher.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”