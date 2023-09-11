Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 1 to September 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

BOJANGLES #1264

1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002745

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23245C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AT CUMBERLAND MALL #070

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1324 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19390

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

STILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

870 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1498C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

CITY CLUB MARIETTA

510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3667

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8849

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5081

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

PACIFIC BUFFET

2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003374

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

SAPIDITY CATERING

316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003789

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

POPEYES

1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004465

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

AUSTELL SENIOR CENTER

4915 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004789

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

NORTH COBB SENIOR CENTER

3900 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5663

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004790

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

ROTISSERIE SHOP THE

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004927

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

!!RUSTY BARREL

138 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006150

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

TACO BELL #4431

1180 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4847

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN

1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000470

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

GABRIEL’S DESSERTS

800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25264

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

BLUE MOON PIZZA

2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11534

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

KFC

1130 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16665

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003736

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

DOUCEUR DE FRANCE

277 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3293

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005716

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE

31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7783

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

DAIRY QUEEN #10728

380 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002232

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

SAN LUIS RESTAURANT

951 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4042

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

EAST VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2570 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-197C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

SUBWAY #35117

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003941

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

MILLER’S ALE HOUSE

745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 7000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004596

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

RED HARE BREWING COMPANY

29 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004637

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

GAO'S HOT WINGS

981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005198

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002247

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

HAMPTON INN & SUITES ATLANTA / MARIETTA – FOOD

2136 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002419

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #30

2150 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-122

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023

MADRA’S RESTAURANT

2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003709

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023