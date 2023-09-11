Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 1 to September 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
BOJANGLES #1264
- 1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002745
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23245C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AT CUMBERLAND MALL #070
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1324 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19390
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
STILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 870 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1498C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
CITY CLUB MARIETTA
- 510 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3667
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8849
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5081
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
PACIFIC BUFFET
- 2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003374
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
SAPIDITY CATERING
- 316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003789
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
POPEYES
- 1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004465
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
AUSTELL SENIOR CENTER
- 4915 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004789
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
NORTH COBB SENIOR CENTER
- 3900 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5663
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004790
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
ROTISSERIE SHOP THE
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004927
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
!!RUSTY BARREL
- 138 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006150
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
TACO BELL #4431
- 1180 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4847
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN
- 1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000470
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
GABRIEL’S DESSERTS
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25264
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
BLUE MOON PIZZA
- 2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11534
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
KFC
- 1130 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16665
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
VATICA INDIAN CUISINE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
DOUCEUR DE FRANCE
- 277 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3293
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005716
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
COOL BEANS COFFEE ROASTERS – BASE
- 31 MILL ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7783
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
DAIRY QUEEN #10728
- 380 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002232
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
SAN LUIS RESTAURANT
- 951 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4042
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
EAST VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2570 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-197C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
SUBWAY #35117
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003941
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
MILLER’S ALE HOUSE
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 7000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004596
- Last Inspection Score: 62
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
RED HARE BREWING COMPANY
- 29 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004637
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
GAO'S HOT WINGS
- 981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005198
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002247
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
HAMPTON INN & SUITES ATLANTA / MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2136 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002419
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #30
- 2150 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-122
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
MADRA’S RESTAURANT
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003709
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2023
