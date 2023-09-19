Hot Topics

Nine local Smyrna Artists exhibited at the Smyrna Community Center

Paintings displayed on wall at Smyrna Community CenterPaintings displayed on wall at Smyrna Community Center (Photo: Becca McCoy)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 19, 2023

The Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna are presenting an exhibit featuring the work of nine local artists who work in a variety of media.

The artists are Juliette McKinley, Justin Groom, Richard Brodowski, Kandus Johnson, the Walesh family, Money, Becca McCoy, Shelly Leitheiser, and Ashley L. Schick.

This will be the inaugural exhibit for the new Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna. The exhibit is available for viewing at any time the Community Center is open to the public until December 1, 2023.

Past exhibits have been held at Smyrna City Hall.

Photo by Becca McCoy

About the Smyrna Arts Council

The Smyrna Arts Council is a 5019(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2015 to promote, nurture and support the arts in Smyrna.  It’s an independent volunteer organization, and donations are tax-deductible.

The organization’s website describes its mission as follows:

“Our mission is to cultivate and promote the arts for the enjoyment and enrichment of our diverse community. 

“From painting to mixed media, photography, sculpture, music, dance, and theatre, we are committed to aligning our activities and efforts to our mission and to honoring the diversity that Smyrna enjoys.”

For more information visit the Smyrna Arts Council website at https://smyrnaartscouncil.com/

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1028830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20126575
Men-owned firms, 20123108
Women-owned firms, 20122808
Minority-owned firms, 20122970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125483
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
