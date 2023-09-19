Nine local Smyrna Artists exhibited at the Smyrna Community Center

The Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna are presenting an exhibit featuring the work of nine local artists who work in a variety of media.

The artists are Juliette McKinley, Justin Groom, Richard Brodowski, Kandus Johnson, the Walesh family, Money, Becca McCoy, Shelly Leitheiser, and Ashley L. Schick.

This will be the inaugural exhibit for the new Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna. The exhibit is available for viewing at any time the Community Center is open to the public until December 1, 2023.

Past exhibits have been held at Smyrna City Hall.

Photo by Becca McCoy

About the Smyrna Arts Council

The Smyrna Arts Council is a 5019(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2015 to promote, nurture and support the arts in Smyrna. It’s an independent volunteer organization, and donations are tax-deductible.

The organization’s website describes its mission as follows:

“Our mission is to cultivate and promote the arts for the enjoyment and enrichment of our diverse community.

“From painting to mixed media, photography, sculpture, music, dance, and theatre, we are committed to aligning our activities and efforts to our mission and to honoring the diversity that Smyrna enjoys.”

For more information visit the Smyrna Arts Council website at https://smyrnaartscouncil.com/



About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

