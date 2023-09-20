Residential Senior Living development approved by Cobb BOC near Powder Springs

by Caleb Groves

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning application that will allow a 55 and older residential subdivision at the zoning hearing on Tuesday.

Grace of Georgia Properties LLC filed a request for the rezoning of the approximate 41 acres of land from R-30 (very low-density) to RSL (Residential Senior Living, which allows more density).

The zoning case was Z-29-2023.

The applicant requested approval to build 110 units.

The subdivision will be located on the south side of Morris Road and west of Hiram Lithia Springs Road at 3950 Hiram Lithia Springs Road SW, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

Attorney Artagus Newell represented the applicant and discussed Cobb’s growing 55 and older population and how this new subdivision could help suit the housing demand for the demographic.

It is estimated by The Atlanta Regional Commission from 2015 to 2050 a 128% increase in citizens 55 or older.

The applicant planned to have many amenities alongside the 110 requested units such as a pickleball court, fitness center, walking trails and a reading room.

The owner of a nearby house expressed concerned with how this may disturb the privacy of her house.

“I do not know how close their trails are going to be to my property,” the homeowner said. “I’m just looking to maintain my privacy and the ability to keep people off my property.”

In response, the subdivision developers agreed to push the trail east, away from her property line.

Afterward, Commissioner Monique Sheffield raised concerns over the number of units for the current and proposed zoning in the application.

The applicant requested 110 units in the moderate-density residential zoning for the approximate 41-acre subdivision. However, Sheffield compromised on 90 units which fell between the applicant’s request and the 62 units recommended by county staff.

“As we attempt to address our shortage of housing inventory and as we are in the process of revising our zoning codes, I do not find it unreasonable to consider rezoning the 41-acre parcel to a low-density residential zoning district,” Sheffield said.

Commissioner Keli Gambrill questioned the affordability of the subdivision considering the amenities and mandatory Homeowners Association.

The BOC voted 4-1 with Gambrill in opposition.