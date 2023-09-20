Town Center Community to hold second annual “State of the District”

The Town Center Community will host its second annual State of the District on October 24 at 8 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Kennesaw.

The Town Center Community is composed of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance (see section below).

According to the press release for the event, it “will highlight the district’s continued growth and success, vision for 2024 and winners of the 2023 Townie Awards, which recognize outstanding community leaders, developers and businesses in the Town Center area.”

“From local businesses to Kennesaw State University and the Cobb County Airport, Town Center Community is home to a unique mix of stakeholders that are essential to our district’s vitality and prosperity,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of Town Center Community. “We are looking forward to recognizing this year’s many accomplishments and the opportunities 2024 has to hold.”

There will be a “Town and Gown” panel discussion by a panel that includes:

· Dr. Kathy Schwaig, president of Kennesaw State University (KSU)

· Justin Haight, director of talent partnerships, public policy at the Metro Atlanta Chamber

· Tracy Styf, Town Center Community executive director

Eric S. Bosman, vice president at Kimley-Horn will moderate the panel.

All event proceeds will go to the Lanie Shipp Hoover Fund, which supports future trail, park and greenspace projects in the Town Center area.

Tickets and event sponsorships are available online at towncentercid.com/surveys-events.

For more information about the event follow this link to the event web page.

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) and together the two organizations form the Town Center Community.