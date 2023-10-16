$737k renovation of WestRock Recycling complete

County leaders, Keep Cobb Beautiful staff and volunteers, and county residents showed up to cut the ribbon on the $737,000 in renovations to the WestRock Recycling drop-off center approved by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners earlier this year.
According to the county’s news release announcing the ceremony, “Studies show only 17 percent of Cobb households regularly recycle. Cobb leaders would like to raise that to around 50 percent.”
The commissioners approved the funds for the renovation as a result of the poor condition of the center.
“Low availability of options leads to the low recycling rates,” Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman told the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “So we have today improved the options available here in Cobb County.”
County resident Leroy Walden was one of the people who advocated for renovation of the center.
“It helps us not only save the environment, but it also helps us save money at home,” Walden said. “Having this drop point, we don’t have to pay the extra charge from our waste hauler, which is a big savings. So having this available and convenient to us is very important.”
“We can take a lot more items here at this drop-off than residents can leave for curbside for their regular recycling drop-off,” said Kimberly White, Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Director. “Here, we can take things like glass, textiles, and hard-to-recycle plastics like the Hefty Renew material.”
“And if you live in multi-family homes or complexes where you don’t have the option to recycle these materials, you can bring them here to drop off,” she said.
Westrock Recycling is located at 1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta, 30008
The hours of operation are:
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
