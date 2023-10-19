Bulky Trash Amnesty Day & Jonquil Bulb Sale among upcoming Keep Smyrna Beautiful events

Keep Smyrna Beautiful sent the following schedule of useful and fun events, from the practical (Bulky Trash Amnesty Day) to the beautiful (the sale on Jonquil bulbs so you can decorate your yard with Smyrna’s official flower).

Read all about it on the schedule below.

BULKY TRASH AMNESTY DAY

This Saturday, October 21, Smyrna residents can dispose of large items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd. SE) for free. This event runs from 8 am to 1 pm. ID or other proof of residency is required. No construction debris, lawnmowers, propane tanks, household hazardous waste, or items containing Freon. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/keep-smyrna-beautiful-environmental-services/ksb-events

JONQUIL BULB SALE

We are now selling bags of 40 jonquil bulbs for $20 to spread the joy of jonquils in the Jonquil City. You can purchase them at the Smyrna Recycling Center during open hours, at the Smyrna Handmade Market on October 22, and at the KSB booth at the Crafts & Drafts Festival on October 28 & 29.

ECO-KIDS FESTIVAL

Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 10 am to noon to celebrate America Recycles Day at the Eco-Kids Festival. This family-friendly event will include recycling crafts, environmental education, games, and more! No registration is required. The event will take place in downtown Smyrna on the Village Green. Additional details can be found on our website: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/america-recycles-day/

RECYCLING LUNCH & LEARN (VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON)

KSB Executive Director Julie Barwig will be participating in a Recycling Lunch & Learn on Friday, November 17, 2023, in partnership with Cobb Water and Keep Cobb Beautiful. Register for the event on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-tickets-50487319933?aff=oddtdtcreator

ADOPT-A-TREE

It’s Adopt-a-Tree season once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

SCHOOL GRANTS

The fall application period for Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants ends on November 3, 2023. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. Details and an application link can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

VOLUNTEERING

Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/