Cobb sheriff joins other sheriffs in Atlanta area to give words of support to the Jewish and Muslim people of the Atlanta region

During this time of renewed violence in the Middle East, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens joined the sheriffs of Dekalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in issuing the following statement of support for the Jewish and Muslim communities in our region.

“In unity, we stand stronger. As the sheriffs of Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties, we represent and are tasked with protecting more than three million Georgians of all faiths who reside in our counties and the millions more who pass through every day. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the vibrant Jewish and Muslim communities that enrich our region’s cultural tapestry.

“In recognition of the importance of fostering interfaith relationships and ensuring the protection of our diverse communities, on Oct. 9 we held a conference call with interfaith leaders from the Muslim and Jewish faiths. This conversation was a vital step in understanding the unique needs and concerns of these communities and exploring ways in which law enforcement can play a meaningful role in their safety and well-being.

“The following organizations participated in the discussion:

Anti-Defamation League’s Southern Division, AlFarooq Masjid, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam (Imam Plemon El-Amin), Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Islamic Center of North Fulton, and West Cobb Islamic Center. We were also joined by representatives from Senator Jon Ossoff’s and Senator Warnock’s offices.

“Our duty as law enforcement executives extends beyond enforcing the law; it includes fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect, and unity within our communities. This includes partnering with organizations to prevent incidents and to respond quickly and effectively. We understand that these are challenging times. Instances of hate have no place in our region, state, and country. We have identified proactive measures to prevent and respond to hate crimes, discrimination, and any threats to the safety and security of our Jewish and Muslim neighbors.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of religious freedom and diversity, values that are foundational to our nation. Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, can live, worship, and thrive in our communities without fear. We will continue to protect, serve, and respect our communities as we embark on this next phase of engagement and support.”

Sheriff Craig Owens Sheriff Melody Maddox

Cobb County DeKalb County



Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat Sheriff Keybo Taylor

Fulton County Gwinnett County