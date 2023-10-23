Gasoline prices continue recent steady drop in Georgia and nationally

According to the weekly report from AAA, over the past week gasoline prices in Georgia and nationally have continued their recent steady decline. The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $3.01 per gallon.

This is a decrease of 6 cents from last week, 31 cents from last month, and 20 cents from last year. It now costs around $45.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Compared to a year ago, Georgians are saving an average of $3.00 to fill up their tanks.

“Less expensive winter blend fuel, lower seasonal demand, and Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state’s gas tax continues to drive pump prices down in the state of Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County averages $3.14, roughly 13 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 5 cents to $3.55 (subject to change overnight).

“Despite global tensions causing ripples through the oil market, the national average for a gallon of gas maintained its autumnal dip.

“Pump prices have lost 32 cents since their 2023 peak of $3.88 a month ago.

“This means drivers are saving about $5 every time they fuel up.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.58 to 8.94 million barrels a day last week.

“On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 223.3 million barrels.

“Although higher demand and tightening supply typically increase pump prices, flat oil prices have had the opposite effect.

“If oil prices remain steady or fall, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.“

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”