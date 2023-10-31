Mableton City Council meeting this Thursday, November 2

The Mableton City Council announced a special called transitional meeting for Thursday, November 2. The council had at its last meeting scheduled three November meetings, on November 2, 9 and 30.

To download the full agenda packet follow this link.

The city distributed the following notice:

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY



PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting



There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)

Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,

transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, ordinances,

notices and documents related to civility commitments, occupation taxation,

business licensing, franchises, transitional spending, City software, State

mandated training/government related registrations and executive session

matters. The meeting will take place on November 2, 2023 at 6:30PM at

Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

The Agenda for the meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

November 2, 2023 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA



1.CALL TO ORDER



2.ROLL CALL



3.INVOCATION



4.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE



5.APPROVAL OF AGENDA



6.PUBLIC COMMENTS

Public comments are limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Anyone wishing to make a public comment

should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.



7.NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Michael Owens

a. FIRST READ: Civility Resolution

b. FIRST READ: Transitional Spending Plan



8.OLD BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Granting Franchise to Austell Gas System



9.DISCUSSION:

a. GovPilot Software Integration

(Cloud-based government management platform developed exclusively for local

governments).



State Mandated and Other Government Training/Registrations:

2024 State-Mandated Newly Elected Officials Institute

(February 28-March 1, 2024, Athens, Georgia, facilitated by Carl Vinson

Institute of Government) The National League of Cities Annual City Summit

(Atlanta, Georgia, November 16-18, 2023) The Georgia Academy for Economic Development

(Atlanta, Georgia, November 16, 2023, “The Essentials” advanced topic course

focusing on in-depth issues in housing, economic development and

collaboration.)

4.

Georgia Municipal Association Cities United Summit

(Atlanta, Georgia, January 26-29, 2024)



10.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS



11.CITY CLERK COMMENTS



12.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS



13.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:



Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)



14.ADJOURNMENT