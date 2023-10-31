Mableton City Council meeting this Thursday, November 2

The Mableton City Council announced a special called transitional meeting for Thursday, November 2. The council had at its last meeting scheduled three November meetings, on November 2, 9 and 30.
To download the full agenda packet follow this link.
The city distributed the following notice:
CITY OF MABLETON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COBB COUNTY
PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)
Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,
transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, ordinances,
notices and documents related to civility commitments, occupation taxation,
business licensing, franchises, transitional spending, City software, State
mandated training/government related registrations and executive session
matters. The meeting will take place on November 2, 2023 at 6:30PM at
Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.
The Agenda for the meeting
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
November 2, 2023 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED
TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
1.CALL TO ORDER
2.ROLL CALL
3.INVOCATION
4.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
5.APPROVAL OF AGENDA
6.PUBLIC COMMENTS
Public comments are limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Anyone wishing to make a public comment
should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
7.NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Michael Owens
a. FIRST READ: Civility Resolution
b. FIRST READ: Transitional Spending Plan
8.OLD BUSINESS:
a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Granting Franchise to Austell Gas System
9.DISCUSSION:
a. GovPilot Software Integration
(Cloud-based government management platform developed exclusively for local
governments).
State Mandated and Other Government Training/Registrations:
- 2024 State-Mandated Newly Elected Officials Institute
(February 28-March 1, 2024, Athens, Georgia, facilitated by Carl Vinson
Institute of Government)
- The National League of Cities Annual City Summit
(Atlanta, Georgia, November 16-18, 2023)
- The Georgia Academy for Economic Development
(Atlanta, Georgia, November 16, 2023, “The Essentials” advanced topic course
focusing on in-depth issues in housing, economic development and
collaboration.)
4.
Georgia Municipal Association Cities United Summit
(Atlanta, Georgia, January 26-29, 2024)
10.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
11.CITY CLERK COMMENTS
12.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
13.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
14.ADJOURNMENT