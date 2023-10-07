Photos from two community events: Faith & Blue March + KCB recycling

[Photo of the Pebblebrook High School Marching Band provided by Barry Krebs]

Barry Krebs is well known in Mableton and other parts of south Cobb for the wide variety of volunteer work he does with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton.

Barry often sends reports, photos and announcements to the Courier, highlighting cleanups, volunteer activities, and community resources in south Cobb.

We’re going to periodically group his reports and publish them along with the great photos he always sends.

Barry sent us reports on two recent events, along with photos from each.

Faith & Blue March

Barry wrote:

“We very much appreciate the association of churches who led the Saturday morning Faith & Blue March starting at the First Christian Church Of Mableton and concluded at the Gordon Road Shopping Plaza on Mableton Pkwy.

“We had a wonderful time as we got to show our appreciation to our Sheriff’s Dept and Cobb County Precinct 2 Police Dept for their dedication for risking their lives in keeping us safe.

“The Pebblebrook High School Marching Band played music during the entire parade and played several songs when we arrived at the plaza.

“The Gospel Project continued the music while everyone had a chance to praise our heroes, snack on food and fellowship with our community partners.

All the photos below were provided by Barry Krebs.

Keep Cobb Beautiful Recycling event

Barry wrote:

“Keep Cobb Beautiful conducted our 9/30/23 recycling event at the Whitewater Park located off Cobb Parkway in Marietta. The turnout was lower than expected causing the wait times to be minimal. We appreciate the volunteers and Keep Cobb Beautiful Board members who spent the morning and afternoon assisting our guests. We are very grateful to Six Flags/Whitewater Park for letting us use their large parking lot”

All photos below were provided by Barry Krebs: