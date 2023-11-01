Cobb County man sentenced to life for aggravated sodomy

A 20-year-old Cobb County man, Anthony David Johnson, was given a life sentence for aggravated sodomy in the rape of a 15-year-old girl. Superior Court Judge Julie Jacobs ruled that 25 years of that life sentence is to be served in prison.

Johnson had entered a plea of guilty.

A public information release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady described the events leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:

“On July 23, 2022, Cobb County Police responded to a 911 call from a McDonalds parking lot on Cobb Parkway. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the mother of the 15-year-old victim who stated that her daughter had been raped by a man who lived in her neighborhood.

“An investigation ensued and was handled by Cobb County’s Special Victim’s Unit.

The 15-year-old female victim was taken for a forensic interview and disclosed that the defendant Anthony Johnson lived in her neighborhood.

“Earlier she was walking through her neighborhood when the defendant called out to her. She went over to his residence and went inside.

“At some point when she tried to leave, he grabbed her by the throat, threw her on the bed, and sexually assaulted her.

“The victim told police that she thought that if she gave him what he wanted then maybe he would let her leave.

“The victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault and Johnson’s DNA was present. Johnson was arrested and indicted on three counts of aggravated sodomy.”

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So prosecuted the case.

The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney Sandy Rice.

The DA’s office included the following statement, “If you or anyone you know have been assaulted, please call 911 or contact LiveSafe Resources: (770) 427-2902 or visit www.livesaferesources.org”

About the Cobb Police Special Victims Unit

The Join Cobb PD website describes the Special Victims Unit as follows:

“The Special Victims Unit encompasses the Crimes Against Children Unit, the Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit, and the Elder Abuse Unit. The Unit consists of a lieutenant, 3 sergeants, 14 detectives, and 2 administrative assistants.

“The Crimes Against Children Unit is responsible for the investigation of all aspects of child abuse to include deprivation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect that occur within the unincorporated areas of Cobb County. The Crimes Against Children Unit consists of 10 detectives and a non-sworn administrative assistant.

“The Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit is responsible for the investigation of domestic violence and stalking incidents that occur within the unincorporated areas of Cobb County. The Unit is staffed with 4 detectives and a non-sworn administrative assistant.

“As part of the Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit, the Elder Abuse Unit conducts investigations into the allegations of abuse or neglect of senior citizens.”

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 766,802 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 766,149 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.3% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 29.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 50.2% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 40562 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) 311450 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 65.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $273,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,672 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $474 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,264 Building permits, 2021 3247 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 283359 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.63 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 84.6% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 20.5% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 92.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 48.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2056579 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 5569500 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1536858 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 18543691 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $24,615 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 31.2 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $80,830 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $41,480 Persons in poverty, percent 9.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 21492 Total employment, 2020 358927 Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) 21780372 Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 -0.3% Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 86497 All employer firms, Reference year 2017 17066 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 10386 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3537 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3058 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 12177 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1204 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 13909 GeographyGeography Population per square mile, 2020 2254.8 Population per square mile, 2010 2026.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 339.78 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55