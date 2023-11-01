Cobb County man sentenced to life for aggravated sodomy

A 20-year-old Cobb County man, Anthony David Johnson, was given a life sentence for aggravated sodomy in the rape of a 15-year-old girl. Superior Court Judge Julie Jacobs ruled that 25 years of that life sentence is to be served in prison.
Johnson had entered a plea of guilty.
A public information release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady described the events leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:
“On July 23, 2022, Cobb County Police responded to a 911 call from a McDonalds parking lot on Cobb Parkway. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the mother of the 15-year-old victim who stated that her daughter had been raped by a man who lived in her neighborhood.
“An investigation ensued and was handled by Cobb County’s Special Victim’s Unit.
The 15-year-old female victim was taken for a forensic interview and disclosed that the defendant Anthony Johnson lived in her neighborhood.
“Earlier she was walking through her neighborhood when the defendant called out to her. She went over to his residence and went inside.
“At some point when she tried to leave, he grabbed her by the throat, threw her on the bed, and sexually assaulted her.
“The victim told police that she thought that if she gave him what he wanted then maybe he would let her leave.
“The victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault and Johnson’s DNA was present. Johnson was arrested and indicted on three counts of aggravated sodomy.”
Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So prosecuted the case.
The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney Sandy Rice.
The DA’s office included the following statement, “If you or anyone you know have been assaulted, please call 911 or contact LiveSafe Resources: (770) 427-2902 or visit www.livesaferesources.org”
About the Cobb Police Special Victims Unit
The Join Cobb PD website describes the Special Victims Unit as follows:
“The Special Victims Unit encompasses the Crimes Against Children Unit, the Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit, and the Elder Abuse Unit. The Unit consists of a lieutenant, 3 sergeants, 14 detectives, and 2 administrative assistants.
“The Crimes Against Children Unit is responsible for the investigation of all aspects of child abuse to include deprivation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect that occur within the unincorporated areas of Cobb County. The Crimes Against Children Unit consists of 10 detectives and a non-sworn administrative assistant.
“The Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit is responsible for the investigation of domestic violence and stalking incidents that occur within the unincorporated areas of Cobb County. The Unit is staffed with 4 detectives and a non-sworn administrative assistant.
“As part of the Domestic Violence/Stalking Unit, the Elder Abuse Unit conducts investigations into the allegations of abuse or neglect of senior citizens.”
