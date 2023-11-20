Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, November 20, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 20, 2023, with a high near 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms and increased winds moving into the area tonight as the frontal boundary moves into the state.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thanksgiving Day

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-19

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-19

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-19

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-19

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-18



For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”