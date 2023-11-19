Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, November 19, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 19, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 19, 2023, with a high near 67 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Monday Night

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 53. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.30.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 19, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6380 in 194234 in 1903
Min TemperatureM4367 in 190618 in 1903
Avg TemperatureM53.070.0 in 190626.0 in 1903
PrecipitationM0.131.50 in 19480.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1239 in 19030 in 1985
CDD (base 65)M05 in 19060 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature68.965.873.2 in 196453.1 in 1997
Avg Min Temperature49.645.653.6 in 190233.6 in 1976
Avg Temperature59.255.762.1 in 196445.0 in 1976
Total Precipitation0.692.538.25 in 19470.00 in 2001
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)108186376 in 197661 in 1964
Total CDD (base 65)8940 in 20220 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.375.377.8 in 201665.8 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.756.158.7 in 202349.0 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.065.768.0 in 201957.4 in 1878
Total Precipitation36.0444.4165.08 in 19292.72 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)176290663 in 1976119 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120482643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-18
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-18
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-18
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-18
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

