Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, November 16, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 16, 2023, with a high near 68 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 54 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly between 7 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 16, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 64 82 in 1958 40 in 1901 Min Temperature M 44 64 in 1958 19 in 1940 Avg Temperature M 53.8 73.0 in 1958 31.0 in 1883 Precipitation M 0.14 3.23 in 1921 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 11 34 in 1883 0 in 2011 CDD (base 65) M 0 8 in 1958 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.3 66.3 73.4 in 2005 52.9 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 48.4 46.0 55.1 in 1909 32.3 in 1976 Avg Temperature 58.3 56.2 63.3 in 1909 44.0 in 1976 Total Precipitation 0.69 2.12 7.40 in 1947 0.00 in 2001 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 104 150 332 in 1976 31 in 1909 Total CDD (base 65) 8 9 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.4 75.4 77.8 in 2016 66.1 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.7 56.2 58.7 in 2019 48.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.0 65.8 68.1 in 2019 57.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 36.04 44.00 64.70 in 1929 2.63 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 172 254 619 in 1976 102 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2047 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-15Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-15Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-15Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-14Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”