Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, with a high near 52 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to low relative humidity and critical fire weather conditions that are expected this afternoon for much of North and Central Georgia.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the state with a Fire Danger Statement in effect for far East and East- central Georgia.

A freeze warning also remains in effect until 10 a.m EDT this morning and from midnight tonight to 10 a.m EDT Thursday.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Widespread frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”