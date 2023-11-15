Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with a high near 58 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night

Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”