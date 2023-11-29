Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, with a high near 53 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to temperatures that will be in the teens to upper 20s this morning.

A Fire Danger Statement is also in effect for portions of north and central Georgia this afternoon and early evening due to low relative humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Today

Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers. High near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 60 76 in 2001 33 in 1911 Min Temperature M 41 63 in 1985 17 in 1955 Avg Temperature M 50.5 67.5 in 2001 27.5 in 1955 Precipitation M 0.13 2.32 in 2016 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2011 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 15 37 in 1955 0 in 2006 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 2001 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.7 64.2 71.0 in 2001 54.6 in 1880 Avg Min Temperature 48.0 44.3 53.9 in 1985 33.9 in 1976 Avg Temperature 56.8 54.3 62.0 in 1985 44.8 in 1976 Total Precipitation 2.01 3.85 15.72 in 1948 0.18 in 1890 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 230 321 580 in 1976 128 in 1985 Total CDD (base 65) 8 10 49 in 1985 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.8 74.9 77.4 in 2016 64.8 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.3 55.6 58.3 in 2023 48.2 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.5 65.3 67.6 in 2019 56.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.36 45.73 67.34 in 1948 6.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 298 425 867 in 1976 214 in 1985 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”