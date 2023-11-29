Cobb Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide on Circle 75 Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner, the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway.

The location is close to the intersection of Circle 7 Parkway and Windy Hill Road, and is one of a cluster of motels with easy proximity to both I-75 and I-285, The Battery Atlanta, the Cumberland Community Improvement District, and Truist Park.

The public information release described what police found in their preliminary investigation as follows.

On November 28, 2023, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Cobb County Police Officers were dispatched to the Budgetel Inn & Suites on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Demarcus Watson. Foul play is suspected. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111

The next of kin has been notified.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (aka Major Crimes Unit)

The Crimes Against Persons Division (also called Major Crimes) of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”