MUST Hope House Shelter to open its Winter Weather Shelter tonight as temperatures drop to freezing

Because of the freezing weather predicted by the National Weather Service for Cobb County over the next few days, MUST Hope House Shelter will be opening its Winter Weather Shelter starting tonight.
The following notice was posted to the Cobb County website:
*Winter Weather Shelter will be open tonight, Nov. 27, and the next four nights. Nov. 27 – Dec. 1*
Over the next four nights, the MUST Winter Weather Shelter is open to women, children, and men.
**All winter weather clients must report by 8 P.M. to stay in the shelter and will receive dinner and a hot breakfast in the morning.**
Bus vouchers are available for pick up by 5:00 pm at Hope Family Resource, 6108 Mableton Pkwy, Ste 116, Mableton, GA 30126
Also, Must Ministries makes two pickups in the evening at Reflections of Trinity (approximately 4:00 and 6:00) at 4037 Austell Powder Springs Rd. SW Powder Springs, GA 30127. This location is near the Silver Comet Trail.
For more information, contact Must Ministries at 678-218-4531.
MUST Hope House shelter is at:
1297 Bells Ferry Road
Marietta, GA 30066
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
