Acworth Citizens Police Academy begins Feb 26; applications now open

Are you a resident of the City of Acworth who is interested in getting a close look at how the Acworth Police Department operates?

Applications are open for the Citizens Police Academy which will be held from February 26 to May 20, 2024. If you’re interested you must have your application submitted by January 31, 2024.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and undergo a background check.

Spots are limited so if you’re interested you should apply now. For more details and to apply, click here. You can also pick up an application in person at the police department.

Here is more information on the program, reprinted from the Citizens Police Academy website:

The CITIZENS Police Academy is a twelve week program designed to give the public a working knowledge of the day to day operations of the Acworth Police Department. It will enable participants to gain a better understanding of procedures, guidelines, responsibilities, demands, equipment, policies and laws that guide the Police Department’s decision making process. Citizens will become informed as to the actual role of police and in return, police will benefit from the exchange of knowledge the citizens provide about the community.

The dates for our next sessions are February 26, 2024 – May 20, 2024. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at the police department on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Each week there will be comprehensive instruction from different units within the department, to include a few outside agencies.

This program is an opportunity to show how serious our commitment is to our community.

Citizens who reside in and/or work in the City of Acworth, are eligible to attend. Non-residents will be required to be sponsored for the Academy by a City Business owner, CITIZENS Police Academy Alumni, or an Acworth Police Officer.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth got its start as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population, after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284

People

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 22,443 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) -0.7% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 22,440 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 20,425 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.2% Persons under 18 years, percent 28.9% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.0% Female persons, percent 52.1% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 62.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 24.6% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 2.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.7% Two or More Races, percent 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 54.3% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 1,396 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.7% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 60.6% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $193,300 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,373 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $449 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 8,178 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.77 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 86.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 26.9% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 88.8% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 90.3% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 33.8% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 7.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 16.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.4% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 104,223 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 65,245 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 26,747 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 572,376 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $25,255 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 30.6 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $66,003 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $28,651 Persons in poverty, percent 8.6%

Businesses

Businesses All employer firms, Reference year 2017 600 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 356 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 75 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 427 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 45 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 455

Geography

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2,488.4 Population per square mile, 2010 2,477.6 Land area in square miles, 2020 9.02 Land area in square miles, 2010