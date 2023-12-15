Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, December 15, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 15, 2023, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a fire danger statement that is in effect for much of north and central Georgia through 7 p.m this evening due to low relative humidities.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Saturday Night

Showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 15, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5673 in 199524 in 1901
Min TemperatureM3959 in 197111 in 1914
Avg TemperatureM47.366.0 in 197117.5 in 1901
PrecipitationM0.151.27 in 19360.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 20100.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1847 in 19010 in 1971
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19710 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.957.766.8 in 195644.3 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature41.639.549.1 in 199826.0 in 1962
Avg Temperature51.848.656.9 in 200135.6 in 2010
Total Precipitation1.692.0612.34 in 19190.00 in 1889
Total Snowfall0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)180247438 in 2010117 in 2001
Total CDD (base 65)0113 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.174.176.4 in 201662.9 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature57.454.957.4 in 202346.3 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.864.566.8 in 201954.6 in 1878
Total Precipitation39.0547.9268.29 in 19489.21 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)5196861266 in 1976420 in 1998
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120502643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-14
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-14
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-14
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-14
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles