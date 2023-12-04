Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, December 4, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, December 4, 2023, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 36 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 4, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 76 in 1998 30 in 1886 Min Temperature M 40 62 in 1982 16 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 49.4 67.0 in 1982 26.5 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.13 2.06 in 1978 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1971 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 16 38 in 1895 0 in 2013 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1982 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.3 59.0 73.8 in 1998 36.5 in 1929 Avg Min Temperature 52.3 40.4 59.5 in 1982 18.8 in 1929 Avg Temperature 59.8 49.7 64.4 in 1982 27.6 in 1929 Total Precipitation 0.25 0.51 4.64 in 1905 0.00 in 2021 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1971 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 14 62 148 in 1929 5 in 1922 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.6 74.6 77.2 in 2016 64.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.0 55.4 58.0 in 2023 47.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.3 65.0 67.4 in 2019 55.8 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.61 46.37 67.71 in 1948 7.35 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 353 501 1010 in 1976 286 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-03

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-03

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-03

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-03

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”