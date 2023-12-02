Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, December 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 2, 2023, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a patchy dense fog that may develop tonight, especially along and north of Interstate 20.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Areas of fog between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. Low around 59. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m and 1 p.m. High near 66. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 74 in 2021 34 in 1896 Min Temperature M 41 68 in 1991 21 in 1960 Avg Temperature M 49.8 71.0 in 1991 29.0 in 1929 Precipitation M 0.13 4.60 in 1905 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1974 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 15 36 in 1929 0 in 1991 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 1991 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.0 59.3 76.5 in 1991 35.0 in 1910 Avg Min Temperature 47.0 40.6 66.5 in 1991 21.5 in 1929 Avg Temperature 56.5 49.9 71.5 in 1991 29.0 in 1910 Total Precipitation 0.15 0.25 4.60 in 1905 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2020 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1974 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 8 30 71 in 1910 0 in 1991 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.7 74.7 77.3 in 2016 64.3 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.1 55.5 58.1 in 2019 47.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.4 65.1 67.5 in 2019 56.1 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.51 46.11 67.61 in 1948 7.35 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 347 470 962 in 1976 247 in 1985 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”