Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 31 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 77 in 1971 15 in 1962 Min Temperature M 39 61 in 1931 5 in 1962 Avg Temperature M 47.8 67.5 in 1931 10.0 in 1962 Precipitation M 0.14 2.72 in 1961 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2010 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 17 55 in 1962 0 in 2007 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1931 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.0 58.0 67.5 in 1998 42.9 in 1937 Avg Min Temperature 43.0 39.8 51.4 in 1998 24.3 in 1937 Avg Temperature 53.0 48.9 59.5 in 1998 33.6 in 1937 Total Precipitation 1.69 1.61 11.84 in 1919 0.00 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.3 in 2017 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 128 194 373 in 1937 68 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.3 74.2 76.6 in 2016 63.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.6 55.1 57.6 in 2023 46.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.9 64.6 67.0 in 2019 54.8 in 1878 Total Precipitation 39.05 47.47 68.27 in 1948 8.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.3 in 2017 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 467 634 1196 in 1976 363 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”