Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 8 to December 14

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 18, 2023

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MR. WONTON

  • 3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001323
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

RESTAURANTE DONA CELIA

  • 2561 AUSTELL RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4575
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001550
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

  • 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

OLD VININGS INN

  • 3011 PACES MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3745
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001251
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

BIG PIE IN THE SKY PIZZERIA

  • 2090 BAKER RD STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19606
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #853

  • 5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3191
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

CHICK-FIL-A #3573

  • 3046 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001786
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET

  • 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002824
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

AROMA INDIAN BISTRO

  • 4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 114 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1696
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004025
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PANERA BREAD #1988

  • 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1243
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004649
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

TACOS EL REY

  • 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

!!TODO RICO RESTAURANT

  • 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006201
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PICTURE SHOW

  • 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13526
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

SUBWAY

  • 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1-C ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12619C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

THAI TASTE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 600-700 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3250
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001749
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

CAPERS

  • 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 403 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4482
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25073
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

J. CHRISTOPHER’S

  • 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 113-114 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5418
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4489
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MARIETTA DINER

  • 306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4320
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MURPH’S

  • 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1C-27 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003034
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MR DIDDY’S

  • 2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 186 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003599
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

CLEAN JUICE

  • 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003822
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 138 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1768
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003880
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

  • 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
  • Last Inspection Score: 70
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

  • 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001479
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

LUNA MAYA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 4320 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4834
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002026
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN

  • 3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-505C
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING

  • 3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10477C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES #497

  • 2530 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3750
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

CHOW KING GRILL & BUFFET

  • 2400 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3012
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002912
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

  • 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BREWSTERS NEIGHBORHOOD GRILLE

  • 3595 CANTON RD STE 326 – C17 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003404
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

FAD FINE DINING RESTAURANT

  • 6065 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004754
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BAR 44

  • 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

PLANET SMOOTHIE

  • 4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002253
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

QUALITY INN – FOOD

  • 5035 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5132
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001299
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

BANGKOK CABIN RESTAURANT

  • 3413 CHEROKEE ST KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14443C
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

CHINA KING

  • 2909 AUSTELL RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26073C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL

  • 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000485
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

RED LOBSTER #0433

  • 2626 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001605
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS

  • 821 CONCORD RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4278
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000352
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

CAPTAIN D’S

  • 3462 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3703
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003136
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

STARBUCKS #0033 – INSIDE PUBLIX

  • 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003236
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

HOAGIE BROS.

  • 3595 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003422
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q

  • 3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003790
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

LITTLE COTTAGE

  • 652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004358
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

ACCESS RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

  • 185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 111 MABLETON, GA 30126-2604
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004819
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

HAAGEN DAZS

  • 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 216 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20139
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413

  • 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000054
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

CAMP TIMBER RIDGE – FOOD

  • 5540 N ALLEN RD NW MABLETON, GA 30126-2629
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3101C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

AMPARITO’S SNOWIES

  • 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5003
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003068
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

  • 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003758
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2

  • 3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003837
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

MOVIE TAVERN

  • 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003845
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – MOBILE

  • 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005147
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

!!SMOKE IN GRILL – MOBILE

  • 2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006236
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
