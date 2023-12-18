Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 8 to December 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MR. WONTON
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001323
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
RESTAURANTE DONA CELIA
- 2561 AUSTELL RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4575
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001550
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA
- 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
OLD VININGS INN
- 3011 PACES MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3745
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001251
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
BIG PIE IN THE SKY PIZZERIA
- 2090 BAKER RD STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19606
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #853
- 5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3191
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
CHICK-FIL-A #3573
- 3046 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001786
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002824
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
AROMA INDIAN BISTRO
- 4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 114 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1696
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004025
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
PANERA BREAD #1988
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004649
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
TACOS EL REY
- 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
!!TODO RICO RESTAURANT
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006201
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023
PICTURE SHOW
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13526
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
SUBWAY
- 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1-C ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12619C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
THAI TASTE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 600-700 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3250
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001749
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
CAPERS
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 403 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4482
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25073
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
J. CHRISTOPHER’S
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 113-114 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5418
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4489
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
MARIETTA DINER
- 306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4320
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
MURPH’S
- 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1C-27 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003034
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
MR DIDDY’S
- 2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 186 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003599
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
CLEAN JUICE
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003822
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 138 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1768
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003880
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
DOLLY’S HOME COOKING
- 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023
TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE
- 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001479
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
LUNA MAYA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 4320 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002026
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN
- 3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-505C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING
- 3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10477C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES #497
- 2530 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3750
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
CHOW KING GRILL & BUFFET
- 2400 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002912
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
BREWSTERS NEIGHBORHOOD GRILLE
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 326 – C17 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003404
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
FAD FINE DINING RESTAURANT
- 6065 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004754
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
BAR 44
- 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023
PLANET SMOOTHIE
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
QUALITY INN – FOOD
- 5035 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5132
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001299
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
BANGKOK CABIN RESTAURANT
- 3413 CHEROKEE ST KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14443C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
CHINA KING
- 2909 AUSTELL RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26073C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000485
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
RED LOBSTER #0433
- 2626 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001605
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS
- 821 CONCORD RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000352
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
CAPTAIN D’S
- 3462 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3703
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003136
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
STARBUCKS #0033 – INSIDE PUBLIX
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003236
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
HOAGIE BROS.
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003422
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q
- 3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003790
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
LITTLE COTTAGE
- 652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
ACCESS RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE
- 185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 111 MABLETON, GA 30126-2604
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004819
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023
HAAGEN DAZS
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 216 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20139
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000054
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
CAMP TIMBER RIDGE – FOOD
- 5540 N ALLEN RD NW MABLETON, GA 30126-2629
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3101C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
AMPARITO’S SNOWIES
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003068
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003758
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2
- 3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003837
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
MOVIE TAVERN
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003845
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – MOBILE
- 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005147
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
!!SMOKE IN GRILL – MOBILE
- 2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006236
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023
