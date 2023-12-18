Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 8 to December 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MR. WONTON

3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001323

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

RESTAURANTE DONA CELIA

2561 AUSTELL RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4575

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001550

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000904

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

OLD VININGS INN

3011 PACES MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3745

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001251

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

BIG PIE IN THE SKY PIZZERIA

2090 BAKER RD STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19606

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #853

5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3191

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

CHICK-FIL-A #3573

3046 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001786

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

HIBACHI GRILL AND AMAZING BUFFET

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1011 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002824

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

AROMA INDIAN BISTRO

4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 114 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1696

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004025

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PANERA BREAD #1988

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004649

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

TACOS EL REY

5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005635

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

!!TODO RICO RESTAURANT

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-14-2023

PICTURE SHOW

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13526

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

SUBWAY

1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1-C ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12619C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

THAI TASTE

4796 CANTON RD STE 600-700 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3250

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001749

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

CAPERS

1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 403 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4482

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25073

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

J. CHRISTOPHER’S

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 113-114 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5418

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4489

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MARIETTA DINER

306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4320

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MURPH’S

1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1C-27 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

MR DIDDY’S

2200 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 186 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003599

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

CLEAN JUICE

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003822

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 138 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1768

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003880

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004742

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 12-13-2023

TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001479

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

LUNA MAYA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

4320 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002026

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN

3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-505C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

JOHNBOY’S HOME COOKING

3050 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10477C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES #497

2530 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3750

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

CHOW KING GRILL & BUFFET

2400 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002912

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003268

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BREWSTERS NEIGHBORHOOD GRILLE

3595 CANTON RD STE 326 – C17 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003404

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

FAD FINE DINING RESTAURANT

6065 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004754

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

BAR 44

2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005136

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-12-2023

PLANET SMOOTHIE

4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002253

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

QUALITY INN – FOOD

5035 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5132

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001299

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

BANGKOK CABIN RESTAURANT

3413 CHEROKEE ST KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14443C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

CHINA KING

2909 AUSTELL RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26073C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6510

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000485

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

RED LOBSTER #0433

2626 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001605

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS

821 CONCORD RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000352

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

CAPTAIN D’S

3462 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3703

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003136

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

STARBUCKS #0033 – INSIDE PUBLIX

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003236

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

HOAGIE BROS.

3595 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003422

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q

3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003790

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

LITTLE COTTAGE

652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

ACCESS RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 111 MABLETON, GA 30126-2604

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004819

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-11-2023

HAAGEN DAZS

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 216 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20139

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #413

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000054

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

CAMP TIMBER RIDGE – FOOD

5540 N ALLEN RD NW MABLETON, GA 30126-2629

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3101C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

AMPARITO’S SNOWIES

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003068

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 154 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003758

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2

3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003837

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

MOVIE TAVERN

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003845

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – MOBILE

1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005147

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023

!!SMOKE IN GRILL – MOBILE

2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006236

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2023