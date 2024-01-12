12-year-old hit by car on Sewell Mill Road

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident in which a 12-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car on Sewell Mill Road east of its intersection with Danforth Drive, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 4:20 pm.

The location is between Dodgen Elementary School and the residential subdivision immediately north of Sewell Mill Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2017 Mazda CX-5, operated by a 61-year-old Marietta woman was heading west on Sewell Mill Road.

At the same time, a 12-year-old male juvenile from Marietta was crossing Sewell Mill Road east of the intersection.

The Mazda struck the pedestrian, seriously injuring him. The driver stopped in the westbound lane of Sewell Mill Road.

The juvenile was taken to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, also known as the STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.