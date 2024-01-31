Cafe Rivkah Brings Internationally Inspired Flavors

Photo above: Challah with seasonal fruit. Image used with permission of Cafe Rivkah

My wife, Cecilie, and I visited Cafe Rivkah recently, and as we entered, we could smell the aroma of freshly baked bread and were greeted by a friendly young lady who took our order. Having already been perusing the menu beforehand, we had a good idea of what we wanted to try, and it did not disappoint. Cecilie got the Shakshuka dish, which is made with a savory mixture of tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, and topped with poached eggs that makes for a breakfast party in your mouth.

Since we usually share almost everything we order, I opted for avocado toast with over-easy eggs, and she reluctantly let me have a few bites of the Shakshuka. I was impressed with the vibrant, fresh flavors. Both of us took the advice of the server and got homemade sourdough, which is pillowy soft in the center, with crusty, bubbled edges that let you know the baker knows what they’re doing. The baker/owner is Vicky Savrin, who sells her delicious baked goodies at the Marietta Farmers Market, where my wife became a fan of theirs, and many patrons asked where they could find her food elsewhere. She found a space in the Pavillions shopping center on Roswell Road and opened to a warm reception in March of 2023.

The space is light and bright, with large windows, but it has a small community feel, and that’s by design, according to Vicky. They want to be a true neighborhood spot instead of a sizeable chain-type place that East Cobb already has in abundance. Cafe Rivkah has achieved that goal by having personable service along with a Mediterranean-themed menu, and you can tell every plate coming from the kitchen has been prepared with love and care.

Savrin is originally from the Philippines and began baking as a hobby, which turned into a catering business and now a restaurant that seems well on its way to great success. The name Rivkah comes from the Hebrew word rabak, which was bestowed upon her by her local Synagogue. She converted to Judaism for her husband Philip. Vicky is self-taught and learned the basics of the culinary craft from her Grandmother. She cultivated knowledge of other cuisines and flavors as a missionary in India and South America.

I’m a savory breakfast guy, but the thick slices of challah bread dipped in custard sauce, cooked in butter, and served with maple syrup and seasonal fruit could change my mind in the near future. All the bread, pastries, bagels, and brioche donuts are made in-house, and I can personally attest that the Somoa donut will have you dreaming of when your Girl Scout cookie order will arrive. We will be back to try their excellent variety of lunch options, from a grilled chicken pesto sandwich to a prosciutto version on focaccia bread. Try the locally roasted coffee from Woodstock Coffee Company or one of the many other tasty beverages.

The cafe also does catering and makes two meals a day for 120 children at a school in Druid Hills, where they focus on fresh bread and healthy meals. I feel that cooking for others is the most genuine way to show that you care for them, making Vicky a true friend to everyone who walks into Cafe Rivkah. With a big personality, a smile to match, and a deep baking knowledge, her place will have a long and bright future. She said, “Food is my love language,” and Vicky Savrin speaks it fluently.

Visit the Cafe Rivkah website at https://www.caferivkah.com

Brian Benefield is an Atlanta native born in Dekalb County, who has lived in Cobb since 2003. He has worked in Hospitality, Marketing, Real Estate, and most recently Food Tourism. Married to Cecilie Benefield for 12 blissful years. They have a dog, Miss Pickles. Hobbies are mountain biking, running, gardening, and trying new recipes in the kitchen. Member of Les Marmitions cooking club since 2016, where we cook 5-course meals with local Atlanta chefs.