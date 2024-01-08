Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, January 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, January 8, 2024, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tonight it is expected to showers, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 40. East wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 58. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2023-12-01
|66
|47
|56.5
|6.5
|0.15
|2023-12-02
|67
|58
|62.5
|12.7
|T
|2023-12-03
|69
|52
|60.5
|10.9
|0.1
|2023-12-04
|69
|45
|57
|7.6
|0
|2023-12-05
|61
|40
|50.5
|1.3
|0
|2023-12-06
|54
|39
|46.5
|-2.5
|0
|2023-12-07
|59
|32
|45.5
|-3.3
|0
|2023-12-08
|63
|37
|50
|1.4
|0
|2023-12-09
|69
|52
|60.5
|12.1
|0.28
|2023-12-10
|65
|38
|51.5
|3.3
|1.16
|2023-12-11
|51
|33
|42
|-6
|0
|2023-12-12
|56
|33
|44.5
|-3.3
|0
|2023-12-13
|59
|35
|47
|-0.7
|0
|2023-12-14
|59
|42
|50.5
|3
|0
|2023-12-15
|60
|35
|47.5
|0.2
|0
|2023-12-16
|58
|41
|49.5
|2.4
|T
|2023-12-17
|54
|48
|51
|4
|0.01
|2023-12-18
|58
|37
|47.5
|0.7
|0
|2023-12-19
|47
|29
|38
|-8.7
|0
|2023-12-20
|53
|29
|41
|-5.5
|0
|2023-12-21
|57
|32
|44.5
|-1.9
|0
|2023-12-22
|58
|40
|49
|2.8
|0
|2023-12-23
|67
|44
|55.5
|9.4
|0
|2023-12-24
|65
|46
|55.5
|9.5
|0.01
|2023-12-25
|63
|57
|60
|14.2
|1.7
|2023-12-26
|63
|53
|58
|12.3
|0.27
|2023-12-27
|58
|47
|52.5
|6.9
|T
|2023-12-28
|56
|39
|47.5
|2
|0
|2023-12-29
|45
|34
|39.5
|-5.9
|T
|2023-12-30
|49
|34
|41.5
|-3.7
|0
|2023-12-31
|57
|31
|44
|-1.2
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 8, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|54
|73 in 1946
|23 in 1970
|Min Temperature
|M
|36
|59 in 1946
|6 in 1970
|Avg Temperature
|M
|44.6
|66.0 in 1946
|14.5 in 1970
|Precipitation
|M
|0.14
|1.77 in 1953
|0.00 in 2022
|Snowfall
|M
|0.1
|T in 1996
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|2 in 1988
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|20
|50 in 1970
|0 in 1946
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|1 in 1946
|0 in 2023
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|51.3
|53.7
|69.0 in 1880
|34.6 in 1887
|Avg Min Temperature
|33.7
|36.0
|55.8 in 1880
|17.0 in 1884
|Avg Temperature
|42.5
|44.8
|62.4 in 1880
|27.2 in 1887
|Total Precipitation
|0.90
|1.20
|6.58 in 1936
|0.00 in 1986
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.3
|4.6 in 2002
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|3 in 2002
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|156
|162
|301 in 1884
|19 in 1880
|Total CDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|8 in 2022
|0 in 2024
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|51.3
|53.7
|69.0 in 1880
|34.6 in 1887
|Avg Min Temperature
|33.7
|36.0
|55.8 in 1880
|17.0 in 1884
|Avg Temperature
|42.5
|44.8
|62.4 in 1880
|27.2 in 1887
|Total Precipitation
|0.90
|1.20
|6.58 in 1936
|0.00 in 1986
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|0.7
|4.6 in 2002
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|3 in 2002
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|953
|1152
|1943 in 1977
|732 in 2016
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|0
|0
|8 in 2022
|0 in 2024
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-07
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-07
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-07
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-07
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-07
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”