Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, with a high near 46 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 30 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Showers. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night

Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 3, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 73 in 2000 21 in 1879 Min Temperature M 36 62 in 2023 9 in 1928 Avg Temperature M 44.9 66.0 in 2023 16.0 in 1879 Precipitation M 0.16 2.62 in 1886 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 2.1 in 2002 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 3 in 2002 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 49 in 1879 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 2023 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.0 53.8 72.3 in 1952 22.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 32.0 36.2 57.3 in 1997 5.7 in 1928 Avg Temperature 42.0 45.0 63.3 in 1997 13.8 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.46 3.76 in 1886 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 46 60 153 in 1928 5 in 1997 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.0 53.8 72.3 in 1952 22.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 32.0 36.2 57.3 in 1997 5.7 in 1928 Avg Temperature 42.0 45.0 63.3 in 1997 13.8 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.46 3.76 in 1886 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.5 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 843 1050 1797 in 1977 618 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-02

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-02

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-02

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”