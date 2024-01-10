Flooding along Sweetwater Creek affecting Cobb, Douglas, Paulding counties reported

The National Weather Service reports minor flooding along Sweetwater Creek, affecting Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. A flood warning is in effect until further notice.

What is in the Flood Warning statement?

The blockquoted text below is from the flood warning statement:

…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Advertisement Sweetwater Creek at Brownsville at Powder Springs affecting Cobb and Paulding Counties. Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Cobb and Douglas Counties. For the Sweetwater Creek…including Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Austell, Powder Springs, Austell, Austell, Sweetwater Creek below Austell…Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EST. && GAC067-223-101545- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0047.240110T0340Z-000000T0000Z/ /PDSG1.1.ER.240110T0230Z.240110T0245Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1040 PM EST Tue Jan 9 2024 …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE…Sweetwater Creek at Brownsville at Powder Springs. * WHEN…From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS…At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will occur in the woodlands…fields and pastures of the natural flood plain upstream and downstream from the gage at Brownsville Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.1 feet and rising. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 13 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

